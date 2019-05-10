Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes controlled much of the first two periods against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but that all changed in the third.

The B’s potted four goals in the final 20 minutes to help lift the team to a 5-2 Game 1 win against the Hurricanes at TD Garden to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

After the game, Brandon Carlo (one assist) and Tuukka Rask (29 saves) spoke to reporters about what went right for the Bruins. To hear from the duo, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.