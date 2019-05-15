Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins might not be up 3-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final had it not been for Tuukka Rask’s performance Tuesday night.

Boston’s goalie stood on his head most of the night, particularly early in the first period when the Hurricanes went on the power play, and made some huge stops en route to the 2-1 Game 3 win at PNC Arena.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded Rask’s effort, but admitted he “might have” had his eyes closed during the penalty kill as his goalie was being peppered with pucks from all directions.

