Bruins Hoping To Create Traffic, Get Some Breaks Vs. Sergei Bobrovsky

While the Boston Bruins’ offense has been slow to get going in their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sergei Bobrovsky also has been a very tough nut to crack when the B’s have generated chances.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win in Game 3, giving a Columbus a 2-1 series lead. Boston has inserted David Backes back into the lineup in hopes to create some more havoc in front of the net.

To hear NESN’s Barry Pederson and Andy Brickley break down Bobrovsky’s performance, check out “Bruins Faceoff Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images