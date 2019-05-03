Bruins Pleased With Much-Needed Road Win To Even Series Vs. Blue Jackets

It’s coming back to Boston all squared.

After a lackluster performance in Game 3, the Boston Bruins showed more life on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, taking a 4-1 win in Game 4 at Nationwide Arena and tying their second-round series at two games a piece.

David Pastrnak got a much-needed goal to open the scoring while the B’s also got a pair of power-play goals from Patrice Bergeron. Sean Kuraly also found the twine.

To hear from Pastrnak, Kuraly and winger Brad Marchand, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.