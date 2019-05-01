David Price Looks To Continue Hot Start When Red Sox Visit White Sox

Simply put: David Price has been the Boston Red Sox’s best starter this season.

No, that’s not saying much, but Price’s 3.60 ERA is impressive nonetheless, and he’s largely avoided the major clunkers that have plagued other members of Boston’s starting rotation. Still just 1-2, Price will look to earn his second win of the season Thursday night when the Red Sox visit the White Sox in Game 1 of a four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Thumbnail photo via Ezra Shaw/USA TODAY Sports Images