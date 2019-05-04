Dunkin’ Poll: Do You Want To See More Pitchers Bat In American League?

Baseball without a doubt a team sport, but sometimes one person singlehandedly wins the game for his team.

Such was the case Thursday night for the Mets, when Noah Syndergaard pitched nine shutout innings to help lift New York to a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. But that’s not all Thor did.

To help make sure the Mets got the win, Syndergaard belted a solo home run.

Of course, he’s used to getting at-bats being in the National League. So in this week’s Dunkin’ poll, we asked baseball fans if they’d like to see more pitchers bat in the American League after the performance Syndergaard put together.

See the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports