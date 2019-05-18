Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Aaron Judge and Alex Bregman did their fair share of trash talking towards the Boston Red Sox last postseason.

As you may recall, Aaron Judge blasted “New York, New York” through the Fenway Park concourse after the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox in Game 2 in the American League Division Series. The Yankees went on to lose the series.

Alex Bregman posted a compilation on his Instagram account of him and his teammates hitting home runs off Nathan Eovaldi prior to Game 3 of AL Championship Series. The Red Sox defeated Houston to punch their ticket to the World Series.

The Red Sox, of course, won the World Series after all the trolling.

But who would you rather beat after the trash talk, Bregman or Judge? See the results of Friday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images