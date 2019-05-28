Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins just needed a little time to shed the rust Monday night.

The B’s fell victim to a slow start in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, which snapped a 10-day layoff following their Eastern Conference Final sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. But Boston eased into a groove as the game unfolded and scored four answered goals en route to a series-opening win at TD Garden.

The Bruins had much more jump and sharper puck movement in the second and third periods, which Marcus Johansson believes paved the way to victory. To hear more from Johansson, as well as Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and David Backes, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.