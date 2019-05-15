Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ trade acquisitions certainly have been working out this postseason.

Both Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle have been a force throughout the playoffs for the B’s, stepping up big at times when the top line has been shut down. The duo also has provided plenty of secondary scoring, something head coach Bruce Cassidy harped on throughout the season.

To see Coyle and Johansson’s postseason stats, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images