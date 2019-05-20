Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Shelton is getting a second chance in New England.

The Patriots on Monday re-signed the veteran defensive tackle, who had gone unsigned in the two-plus months since his previous contract with the team expired.

Acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a trade last spring, Shelton endured a disappointing first season with the Patriots, headlined by his three consecutive healthy scratches in December. The 25-year-old also was inactive for the AFC Championship Game but returned to have one of his best games as a Patriot against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Shelton played 31.1 percent of defensive snaps during the 2018 regular season, finishing with 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and no sacks. He tallied two tackles (one for loss) in 16 snaps in the Super Bowl.

Re-signing the 6-foot-2, 345-pound Shelton adds another big-bodied run-stuffer to the Patriots’ defensive tackle rotation. Lawrence Guy and veteran newcomer Mike Pennel project as starters in that group, with Adam Butler, David Parry and fifth-round draft pick Byron Cowart also in the mix.

Shelton is the fifth player to sign with the Patriots since the second wave of NFL free agency kicked off earlier this month, joining tight end Ben Watson, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and linebacker Jamie Collins. To make room for him on its 90-man roster, New England released center Jake Eldrenkamp.

