Red Sox 10-5 Over Last 15 Games, Improving After Poor Start To Season

The Boston Red Sox, as a whole, are improving after a poor start to the 2019 season.

Over their last 15 games, the Red Sox are 10-5 with the starting rotation leading the way. Although the bats have been better as a whole, the pitching staff is the key to Boston’s success. The Sox bullpen has done well over the course of the season, but have been especially good over the last 15 games, compiling an ERA of 3.31.

