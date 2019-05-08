Red Sox Finding Groove Over Last 18 Games After Rough Start To Season

Are the Boston Red Sox back on track?

That seems to be the case through the club’s last 18 games, holding a 12-6 record and averaging 5.9 runs per game during that stretch.

Boston began its World Series title defense in a bit of a slump, but the starting pitcher and bats have come alive of late.

To see the Red Sox’s full stats over their last 18 games, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images