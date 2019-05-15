Despite Tuesday night’s crushing extra-innings loss, the Boston Red Sox actually have been performing well throughout their current homestand.
In their last four games at Fenway Park, the Sox have put together a 3-1 record while averaging 9.5 runs per game and a team batting average of .307. Boston’s pitching also has been impressive through the recent stretch, with starters combining for a 2.81 ERA while the bullpen’s earned themselves a 3.65 ERA.
