Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Reflects On Three-Game Sweep Of Athletics

The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, and Mitch Moreland was a large part of their success.

The first baseman had four RBIs in the two games he played in during the series, including two home runs. Moreland has been an offensive spark all year for the Sox, with a team-leading nine homers.

After the game, he reflected on the sweep and what went right for Boston, and how it needs to carry the momentum from winning into the next series against the Chicago White Sox beginning Thursday.

