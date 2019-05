Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask played a big role in Tuesday night’s win.

The Bruins netminder stopped 35 of 36 shots in Boston’s 2-1 Game 3 Eastern Conference Final win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena to help lift the B’s to a 3-0 series lead.

After the game, Rask talked about what “playing in the zone” meant, saying he just wants to “play calm” to “make it look easy.”

