Boston Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis has taken MLB by storm hitting 9 home runs in his first 26 games in the big leagues.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details his hot streak in this week’s VA Hero Of The Week proudly presented by VA Healthcare. Watch the video above to hear about Chavis’ accomplishments.

