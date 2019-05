Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be plenty of people glued to their TV’s Sunday night for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to Rock N’ Coal in Millis, Mass. to ask Red Sox fans which Red Sox player is most deserving of the iron throne. To hear all of their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images