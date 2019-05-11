Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has just six hits in his last 42 at-bats, but a breakout might be just around the corner for the Boston Red Sox center fielder.

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Saturday’s 9-5 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. Bradley once again showed an improved approach at the plate, and looked like a player feeling much better than his numbers indicate.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, for one, likes what he sees from Bradley.

To hear what Cora had to say after Saturday’s game, watch the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images