Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Greater Boston Food Bank CEO Catherine D’Amato is the unsung hero of Boston.

Lexus has been partnering with NESN and The Greater Boston Food Bank on the Strike Out Hunger program for the past four years in an effort to combat hunger in the greater Boston area. Lexus donates $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Boston Red Sox pitcher strikes out an opposing team’s hitter this season. On Wednesday, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with D’Amato to learn more about the strides made by the GBFB in the past year.

Watch the video above to too D’Amato’s interview.

Thumbnail photo via Greater Boston Food Bank