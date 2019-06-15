Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the relievers pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in the Boston Red Sox’s comeback win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday, they needed a strong outing from their starter Friday.

They got just that from Eduardo Rodriguez, who tossed seven innings giving up just one earned run on six hits in Boston’s 13-2 clobbering of the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said the southpaw did “a great job.” To hear his full comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images