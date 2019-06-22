Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez has been on fire of late.

The Boston Red Sox catcher smacked his ninth home run of the season to right-center field in the 10th inning to walk-off with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Of course, he’s also been clutch behind the plate.

After the game, manager Alex Cora had heaps of praise for Vazquez, calling him one of the “best catchers” in the American League.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images