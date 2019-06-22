Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can the Boston Red Sox keep things rolling Saturday afternoon?

That will be the task at hand when Brian Johnson takes the hill in the middle game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The lefty is 1-1 with a 10.00 ERA this season, and will be making his second start since coming off the injured list.

Toronto has yet to name a starting pitcher.

To see a full preview of Johnson, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images