Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One team is going to be pushed to the brink of elimination Thursday night.

Whether it’s the Boston Bruins or St. Louis Blues remains to be seen.

The two sides are set to meet Thursday night at TD Garden in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The best-of-seven series currently is tied at two games apiece.

Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk currently are considered game-time decisions for the Bruins. Robert Bortuzzo is expected to replace Joel Edmundson in St. Louis’ lineup. You can check out the projected lineups for both teams here.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Blues Game 5:

When: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images