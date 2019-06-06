Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We may be in the midst of the NBA Finals, but the offseason frenzy already is underway.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped his first bomb of the summer Thursday, reporting that Kyrie Irving is “serious” about the Brooklyn Nets following their trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Before the “Woj Bomb”, a report surfaced that Irving was seen at New York’s 40/40 Club with members of the Nets, per Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.

I’m told that Kyrie Irving was indeed at the 40/40 club with a few Brooklyn Nets players last night, including Caris LeVert, Jared Dudley, Theo Pinson and Alan Williams. #Nets — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 6, 2019

Michael Scotto of The Athletic poured water on this story, reporting Irving was not with Nets players at the 40/40 Club Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving did not hang out with Brooklyn Nets players last night at 40/40 club, league sources told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 6, 2019

Nets forward Alan Williams added his first-person reporting, tweeting out that he was not with Irving.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype then chimed in, reporting all parties were at the 40/40 Club Wednesday night, but they were not together.

Source close to the situation confirms that Kyrie Irving and several Brooklyn Nets players were all at the 40/40 club last night, but they weren't together. Each group had their own private room, hence the confusion. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 6, 2019

When free agency officially kicks off June 30, these rumors will be a thing of the past, but for now, it’s silly season in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 29, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports