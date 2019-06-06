We may be in the midst of the NBA Finals, but the offseason frenzy already is underway.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped his first bomb of the summer Thursday, reporting that Kyrie Irving is “serious” about the Brooklyn Nets following their trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
Before the “Woj Bomb”, a report surfaced that Irving was seen at New York’s 40/40 Club with members of the Nets, per Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.
Michael Scotto of The Athletic poured water on this story, reporting Irving was not with Nets players at the 40/40 Club Wednesday.
Nets forward Alan Williams added his first-person reporting, tweeting out that he was not with Irving.
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype then chimed in, reporting all parties were at the 40/40 Club Wednesday night, but they were not together.
When free agency officially kicks off June 30, these rumors will be a thing of the past, but for now, it’s silly season in the NBA.
Thumbnail photo via Dec 29, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports