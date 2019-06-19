Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been 10 days since David Ortiz sustained a gunshot wound at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo. The investigation has been fluid, but prosecutors held a press conference on Wednesday, sharing more information on the case.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez told reporters that the Boston Red Sox legend was not the target of the June 9 shooting, adding that it was Sixto David Fernandez, another individual at his table.

“The target of this assassination attempt was NOT David Ortiz. The target was a friend of David Ortiz’s, who was on the same table. The target was Sixto David Fernandez.” –Jean Alain Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/gn2HCSnxf5 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 19, 2019

Rodriguez added that Victor Hugo Gomez, a member of the “Gulf Cartel, was behind the attack.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez has named “Victor Hugo Gomez”, a “Gulf Cartel” member, as the mastermind. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 19, 2019

Ortiz’s condition was upgraded to “good” on Tuesday, per a statement from his wife, Tiffany. He continues to recover at Massachusetts General Hospital.

11 suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images