The New England Patriots report to training camp in just five short weeks, and the question of what’s next for Josh Gordon remains.

The wide receiver announced he was stepping away from football before being indefinitely suspended from the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Gordon was traded to New England from the Cleveland Browns in September and appeared in 11 games where he caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns.

He was present for the Super Bowl LIII ring ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft’s house June 6, and was seen catching passes from Tom Brady on Wednesday in the quarterback’s latest Instagram post. But if you were hoping the post had any indication regarding Gordon’s suspension, you’ll have to keep waiting.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday reported an NFL spokesman “said the league still does not have an update on the status” of the 28-year-old.

As of this afternoon, an NFL spokesman said the league still does not have an update on the status of Patriots WR Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension. Specifically, I asked if there’s a timeline for a review of the suspension. Pats report for training camp five weeks from today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 19, 2019

If Gordon indeed does become available to play in the 2019 season, he’ll be able to return the Patriots due to the fact the team placed a second-round tender on him. Gordon, without a doubt, would provide some depth for New England, which has a lot of uncertainty surrounding its pass-catchers.

And while there’s still no timeline as to when an update will be provided, it’s certainly encouraging to see Gordon around the team.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images