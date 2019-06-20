Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don Sweeney made some moves throughout the 2018-19 Boston Bruins season that certainly paid off.

The 2019 General Manager of the Year acquired Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils and Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild. He also signed John Moore, Joakim Nordstrom, Jaroslav Halak and Chris Wagner as unrestricted free agents — all who performed quite well in the playoffs.

To see a breakdown of the moves Sweeney made this season, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above presented by People’s United Bank.