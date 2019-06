Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox capped off an incredible 2018 Major League Baseball season by winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But can they do it again this year?

NESN’s Kacie McDonell went to Donahue’s in Watertown, Mass to ask fans whether they thought Boston will be able to pull off the repeat. To hear all of their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images