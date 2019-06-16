Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re not saying he’s Brooks Robinson, but Rafael Devers quietly has become a good third baseman.

In fact, he might be on the path toward becoming a great defender.

Ever since debuting in the big leagues, The Boston Red Sox youngster has been criticized for his sloppy defense on the hot corner. But after an ugly start to the 2019 season, Devers has shown immense improvement at third and suddenly looks capable of making great plays, not just just routine ones.

So, how has he done it?

To get a lesson on infield defense from Steve Lyons, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images