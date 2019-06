Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have (at least) two bullpen problems on their hands.

1.) The Red Sox lead the American League in blown saves. 2.) Nearly every reliever on the roster is on track to set career highs in appearances.

So, should the Red Sox already be concerned about overtaxing their bullpen? Watch Jim Rice and Rob Bradford discuss the issue on the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images