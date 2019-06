Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez has been on fire for the Red Sox over his last three games.

The Boston slugger clubbed three home runs in his team’s last two games against the Orioles, including a solo shot in the Red Sox’s 7-2 win over Baltimore on Saturday.

But his hot streak began against the Texas Rangers on Thursday with his first of four dingers between then and Saturday afternoon.

