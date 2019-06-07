Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are celebrating their Super Bowl LIII victory on Thursday night, which means plenty of faces from last year’s championship squad will be in town.

Josh Gordon, who has been in Florida during his suspension, is back for the party, sharing a photo of his table setting on his Instagram story.

In 12 games last season, Gordon made 41 catches for 737 yards and four touchdowns before being suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon was continuously supportive of his teammates on social media throughout their Super Bowl run, so it’s great to see him back with the team, even if it’s only for a one-off occasion.

