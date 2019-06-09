Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were hoping Nathan Eovaldi would return to the mound by mid-June, but it appears that mark will be missed.

Eovaldi, who underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, was progressing nicely in his rehab. But the hard-throwing right-hander recently suffered a setback, and his scheduled bullpen session has been pushed back.

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that Eovaldi is dealing with biceps tendinitis.

To hear The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham assess the Eovaldi situation, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images