Tom Brady’s latest publicized throwing session featured a somewhat surprising partner.

The New England Patriots quarterback has taken to social media to share photos and videos of preseason workouts with his top targets. The bulk of these posts have included Julian Edelman, but first-round pick N’Keal Harry also has gotten some work in with his new signal-caller. Neither wideout appeared in Brady’s newest Instagram, however. Instead, it was Josh Gordon.

Patriots fans predictably were fired up over Brady and Gordon training together.

IS THIS JOSH GORDON?! pic.twitter.com/iOZmqZ9lJF — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) June 19, 2019

TOM BRADY AND JOSH GORDON ARE PRACTICING TOGETHER THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/ZuQlv0gzaY — LWOS Patriots (@LwosPatriots) June 19, 2019

so tom brady is praticing with josh gordon👀 — 6x world champs (@michaelis4real) June 19, 2019

Gordon hauled in 40 catches for 720 yards with three touchdowns over 11 regular-season games with the Patriots before announcing his decision to step away from the game in late December. The NFL proceeded to note the 28-year-old could face an indefinite ban for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Despite Gordon’s uncertain future, the Patriots back in March placed a second-round tender on the talented wide receiver, which ensured his ties to the franchise should he become available to play in the 2019 season.

While there hasn’t been a recent update on Gordon’s situation, his training session with Brady seems to indicate New England expects to have the seven-year pro in the fold at some point in the upcoming campaign. Even if it’s for a limited time, the Patriots would greatly benefit from Gordon’s services given the uncertainty surrounding their current collection of pass-catchers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports