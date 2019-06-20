Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Chris Sale make it five straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts?

The Red Sox ace will take the mound Friday for Boston’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Sale has been red-hot of late and will look to continue the trend against the struggling Jays.

The 3-7 Sale will oppose the 2-5 Trent Thornton, who’s coming off a seven-strikeout performance against the Houston Astros.

To see a full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images