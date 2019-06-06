Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. knows a thing or two about playing solid defense.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has made plenty of highlight-reel catches throughout the course of his career, and has made outfield assists to keep the opponents from scoring.

Bradley did just that Tuesday night when he gunned down Kansas City Royals’ Billy Hamilton when he tried to tag up to second base.

Before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City, Bradley caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about how defensive plays can be a “momentum shifter” for Boston. To hear from him, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images