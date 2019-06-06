Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After sweeping the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox will return home to Fenway Park to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rick Porcello will get the ball to start the series Friday against Tampa Bay, as he looks to tally another win to get to .500 on the season.

The pitcher has a 4.76 ERA with 56 strikeouts on the season heading into Friday’s matchup.

To hear more about Porcello, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images