To say Steve Pearce has had a disappointing season thus far would be a major understatement.

The 2019 World Series MVP is hitting just .180 with one homer in 29 games and has been on the injured list since June 1 with a lower-back strain. But the Boston Red Sox first baseman currently is rehabbing in the minors, and should be able to rejoin the big league squad sooner, rather than later.

To hear The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham give and update on Pearce, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

