Joe Keery has grown up in the golden age of Boston Red Sox baseball.

The 27-year-old “Stranger Things” star, who was raised in Newburyport, Mass., has seen his favorite MLB team win four World Series championships, with the latest coming this past October. But despite the Red Sox’s current household names like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, Keery’s all-time favorite players still are stars from yesteryear.

Keery on Tuesday caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his Red Sox fandom, as well as Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premieres July 4. To hear the interview, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images