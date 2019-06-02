Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just one day after throwing dimes at the Best Buddies Game at Harvard Stadium, Tom Brady is back at the beach.

But don’t you worry, Brady’s beach days are very different than your typical beach day lounging in the sand and taking in the rays.

For Brady, beach day means throwing on the helmet and pads and getting in some reps.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted a video of himself working out and doing sprints with a resistance band in the sand at Baker’s Bay Club in the Bahamas.

Getting ready for season 20 💪 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/h9uU2NY4xs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 2, 2019

Heading into his 20th season in the pros, its pretty clear Brady doesn’t plan on taking an actually vacation until after he retires, which could be never for all we know.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images