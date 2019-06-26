Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman understands not everyone in the New England Patriots organization will be thrilled about his latest project.

Edelman will put his creative talents on display in his new documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman,” which is set to premiere Friday night on Showtime. While football will be a focal point of the film, one has to imagine Bill Belichick will at best be indifferent about the television special. The Super Bowl LIII MVP seems to know how Belichick will react, which he summed up while incorporating a pretty dead-on impression of his head coach.

Nailed it.

Luckily for Belichick, he won’t have to wait very long until Edelman and Co. shift all of their attention back on football. The reigning Super Bowl champions will kick off training camp July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images