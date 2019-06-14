Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox clubbed five home runs in their win over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, and hope to recreate that same magic this weekend.

Michael Chavis, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers all went yard for the Sox on Thursday.

Boston begins a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, and NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien believe it’s the perfect park for the team to continue the long ball.

To hear the duo’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

