Xander Bogaerts played a crucial role in Boston’s 6-3 win over the White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox shortstop made two errors early in the game before blasting a two-run home run that broke the 3-3 tie and ultimately was the difference maker in the victory at Fenway Park.

After the game, he said his team knows how important it is to continue to win games heading into the second half of the season.

To hear from Bogaerts, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.