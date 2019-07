Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was not a good Sunday for the Red Sox.

Boston amassed just one hit in its 5-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, just a day after collecting a season-high 17 hits.

The offense has been a bright spot for the Sox this season, and manager Alex Cora said it can’t “let up” going into Monday’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images