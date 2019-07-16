Red Sox fans will get their first look at Andrew Cashner on Tuesday night.
Boston acquired the right-hander from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, and he’ll get his first start in a Red Sox uniform against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
Cashner has pitched well this season for Baltimore, amassing a 9-3 record with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts. The Blue Jays will counter with Jacob Waguespack.
To see a full preview for Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images