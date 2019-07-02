Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mere hours after reportedly agreeing to bring in French big man Vincent Poirier, the Boston Celtics are keeping one of their other big men around.

Daniel Theis reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal to stay with the C’s, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Restricted free agent F/C Daniel Theis has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal to stay with the Boston Celtics, CAA agents Michael Tellem and Aaron Mintz tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Theis was given a qualifying offer by the Celtics on Saturday, but at that point, there still were some questions about the state of the roster. But with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier gone, and Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter and Poirier in, there still was room for Boston to hang onto Theis.

The German big man came to Boston ahead of the 2017-18 season, proving to be a solid reserve center behind Aron Baynes. He suffered a season-ending meniscus injury that season and wasn’t quite the same in the most recent campaign, but he has shown enough of an ability to be an important contributor to warrant bringing him back.

Boston’s center depth chart now consists of Kanter, Theis, Poirier and Robert Williams.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images