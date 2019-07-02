Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ever since a rogue report about DeMarcus Cousins taking a free-agent meeting with the Boston Celtics surfaced, Green Teamers far and wide wondered whether there was a chance Cousins would end up in Green.

Well, it doesn’t look like he’s heading to Boston.

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith first reported the Celtics only could offer Cousins the minimum, so the big man likely would first look elsewhere. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also indicated that there essentially was no market for Cousins.

Now, it appears that even if they could get him on a cheap deal, the Celtics will pass on Cousins. The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported that the C’s are “not interested.”

Much has been made of the continued availability of DeMarcus Cousins. According to source, Celtics are not interested. Don't want the potential drama. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 2, 2019

So much for that.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving, the Celtics presumably have gotten rid of some of the toxicity that was tearing apart the locker room, replacing it with players who are considered more high-character. With that in mind, Cousins has had drama following him pretty much his entire career, so Boston signing him would undo a lot of what Danny Ainge has been trying to accomplish.

