Rafael Devers has been on an absolute tear over the last month.

The Red Sox third baseman continued his hot stretch Saturday night with a 2-for-4 performance — including his 20th home run of the season — with three RBIs and two runs scored in Boston’s 17-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

To see his numbers since June 21, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.