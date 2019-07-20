Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello has been roughed up in his last four outings and will look to rebound Saturday night.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander posted a 10.50 ERA with just nine strikeouts during that stretch. Porcello will try to right the ship and pick up his eighth win of the season at Camden Yards when Boston and Baltimore Orioles battle in the middle game of their weekend series.

To see all of Porcello’s stats over his last four starts, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images