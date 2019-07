Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts has been putting up impressive numbers all year for the Red Sox, this much we know.

But the Boston shortstop really has excelled when it comes to the seventh inning and beyond, batting .365 with 28 RBIs.

To see Bogaerts’ full numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images